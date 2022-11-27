WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were shot during a domestic incident Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Police were called to the scene on Ridge Road in Wayne Township at 12:56 a.m.

Two victims were found at the scene. Both sustained gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 52-year-old female, was life flighted to the hospital for a gunshot wound to her arm.

The other victim, a 52-year-old male, was also life flighted to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The suspected shooter, Aaron Hopkins, 24, was taken into custody without incident.

Charges were filed against him for attempted homicide.