STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Ukrainian artist in Stroudsburg is getting ready to auction off one of his paintings to support his country. The proceeds from the event this Saturday will be used to help refugees fleeing Ukraine into Poland.
Andrey Protsouk creates his unique artwork meticulously, not by hand, but by finger.
"Smoothing around a little bit so you can see the texture," said Protsouk.
With that texture he captures the complicated emotions he feels seeing his homeland at war.
"It's very difficult to understand, that's why those still lifes are representing just a mix of different feelings," said Protsouk.
His paintings show guns next to fish and grenades next to fruit. Protsouk said it all has symbolic meaning.
"Cell phones represent knowledge, and grenades represent, that's a problem with evil," said Protsouk.
But Protsouk hopes to counter that evil, selling his newest piece called "Passion Week."
"It will be used immediately to provide blankets, food, water, shelter, and medical aid and assistance to the refugees," said Protsouk's son Dennis, who has been helping arrange the auction through the non-profit Dominican Friars.
He said the group is working directly on the ground in Poland. The Friars recently did something similar on the West Coast.
"The event in California was able to raise I believe over $400,000, so we're hoping to just raise as much money as possible because that gets immediately converted by the Dominican Friars into whatever they need to help," said Dennis Protsouk.
A show of love that Andrey Protsouk hopes will lead to a day when he doesn't have to paint about violence.
"Suffering of human lives, Ukrainian lives and Russian lives, it doesn't have to be that way," said Andrey Prosouk.
The auction this Saturday will take place in Pocono Manor. It's sold out, but it will be live-streamed online, and anyone can place a bid on the painting on the event website, or donate any amount to the Dominican Friars.