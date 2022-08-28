AUBURN, Pa. - Bohdana Didenko is a Ukrainian refugee. Monday happens to be her first day of freshman year.

"It's kind of unbelievable," she said.

She's currently living in Auburn, Schuylkill County with the Strunk family, people she's known since before she was born.

But for a few years they lost touch. The family anxiously tried to figure out if their Ukrainian friends were okay once the war with Russia began.

"I started to get concerned and that's when I started to pray," said Kellee Strunk.

Prayer turned into connection. The two families were brought together through social media after Bohdana found one of the Strunk children on Instagram.

"I actually found him. I messaged and he replied to me," Didenko said.

The Didenkos used this to their advantage. They were desperate to find a safe place for their daughter to go.

"They were always concerned about their daughter and they thought America was a good place," Strunk said.

Through months of working with immigration lawyers, and trying to get Bohdana a visa, she arrived safely to the United States.

She starts school at The King's Academy in Mohrsville, Berks County Monday.

"I'm really happy, I'm looking forward to it," Didenko said.

But as Bohdana packs her bags Monday for the bus, she can't help but think about her family and friends left behind in Ukraine and Poland.

"I hope that everything will be okay. I hope it ends soon," Didenko said.

She tells us she's excited for the journey ahead, especially when it comes to studying one of her favorite subjects: art.

Bohdana also tells me that even though she's okay, so many people in Ukraine aren't. So we have to make sure we keep talking about them, and help bring them to safety.