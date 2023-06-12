TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - An 18-year-old New Jersey man may face serious charges after a multi-vehicle crash in Carbon County.

He's suspected of driving under the influence when three vehicles crashed Saturday night in Towamensing Township, state police say.

The teen's SUV hit two pickup trucks around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Pohopoco Drive and Trachsville Hill Road, police say.

The impact caused the SUV to spin, roll and end up off the road in a gravel driveway.

One of the five passengers in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Another passenger was also rushed to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, police say.

Several others involved in the crash had minor injuries.

Police say charges against the SUV driver are pending further investigation.