TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - When Governor Tom Wolf enacted new business restrictions just two weeks before Christmas, many in the hospitality industry were left wondering whether there will be a Christmas at all.
"I can't do what I want to do for the people that I love,” said Ciara Devlin, a server at Barley Creek Brewing Company in Tannersville.
"I don't think we were expecting it at all," Devlin said.
The Pocono Mountains United Way saw a way to help by offering $250 grants. It set up the “Hospitality and Restaurant Worker Relief Fund.”
"The Hospitality and Restaurant Worker Relief Fund will serve those that reside and/or work in Wayne Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties," said Michael Tukeva, President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains United Way.
So far they have $70,000 in donations, $50,000 came from the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau.
"We account for 64% of the labor income in the Pocono Mountains, which translates into about 35,000 people that are employed related to our industry year 'round," said Chris Barret, President and CEO of the Visitors Bureau.
Generally, the industry makes over $4 billion in revenues yearly. However, with cold weather and no indoor seating, there's not much money to be made.
"We're suffering out here, but now our employees are suffering as well and they shouldn't have to be," said Steve Ertle, manager at the Lounge.
"It's just to the point where what else can we do, because we're following the rules," said Devlin.
Devlin says any amount makes a difference: "When you need help it's important to accept it, in all aspects. Especially now."
You can apply online on the Pocono United Way website.