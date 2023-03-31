Spring is here. We're about to turn the page into April, and there are plenty of activities coming up in the Poconos.

We got a preview Thursday morning with Brian Bossuyt.

He's the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

"We have a lot going on all the time. We have a lot of events coming up starting in the spring, summer, and fall, so it's a good time to start planning on coming to the Poconos," said Brian.

The Wally Wine Fest, The Waterfront at Silver Birches in Hawley, begins on April 14th to the 16th.

The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow will be from May 27th to the 28th. It is located at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.

Nascar at Pocono Raceway is from July 21st to the 23rd.

There are also a large number of fairs happening in the Poconos.

You can check out these events and more at the Pocono Mountains website.