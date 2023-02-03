Vaccine sales by Sanofi Pasteur decreased by 16.3% in the fourth quarter compared to last year’s fourth quarter.

That’s not as serious as it looks.

Because of this year’s very early influenza season, vaccine sales were robust in the third quarter of 2022. As the flu season waned in the fourth quarter so did sales of influenza vaccines.

For the full year 2022 vaccine sales increased 6.3% at CER (Constant Exchange Rates).

This allowed Sanofi, the parent company of Sanofi Pasteur headquartered in Swiftwater, Monroe County, to post revenue, operating income, and EPS (earnings per share) gains for the fourth quarter and the full year.

The primary driver for Sanofi was sales of DUPIXENT, a collaboration with Regeneron, used for allergic diseases such as eczema, asthma and nasal polyps which result in chronic sinusitis. Sales of DUPIXENT increased by over 40% at CER in both the fourth quarter and the year.

Sanofi Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hudson, commented in a statement: “We closed 2022, marking the successful execution of the first chapter of our 6-year ‘Play to Win’ strategy. Specialty Care delivered the highest sales among our businesses. DUPIXENT and Vaccines continue to be our leading growth drivers.”

Vaccines results

In the fourth-quarter Vaccines sales decreased to €1.716 billion mainly reflecting accelerated supply phasing of influenza vaccines between the third and the fourth quarter 2022. For the year, Vaccines sales were €7.229 billion reflecting progressive recovery of Travel-related and Booster vaccines.

Influenza vaccines sales decreased 32.0% to €802 million in the fourth quarter and accounted for 30% of northern hemisphere sales in the second half of 2022 compared to 45% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sanofi noted new manufacturing capacity in the U.S. allowed for a new record year for influenza vaccines sales. Full-year 2022 influenza sales reached €2.977 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Polio/Pertussis/Hib (PPH) vaccines sales decreased 16.9% to €443 million reflecting lower sales in the Rest of the World region. In addition, PENTAXIM sales in China decreased due to the COVID disruption.

In the U.S., VAXELIS continued to capture market share, progressively replacing pentavalent vaccines in the primary series of infant immunization. Full-year 2022 PPH sales reached €2.285 billion.

Fourth-quarter Meningitis sales increased 14.3% to €110 million, reflecting significant growth in the Rest of the World region. Booster vaccines sales increased 12.1% in the fourth quarter to €148 million, driven by the Rest of the World region.

Fourth-quarter Travel and endemic vaccines sales increased 28.6% to €121 million, reflecting growth across all geographies in a post pandemic environment. Sales of Other Vaccines were €92 million, up 309.1% in the fourth quarter and included sales of the recently approved monovalent recombinant-protein COVID-19 booster vaccine VIDPREVTYN Beta.

In the fourth quarter, business operating income decreased 13.6% at CER to €599 million compared to the same period of last year, reflecting earlier time to market of flu vaccines sales, higher R&D expenses related to the mRNA center of excellence which were partially offset by the capital gain generated by the sale of the Japanese encephalitis vaccine.

In 2022, business operating income of Vaccines increased 9.8% at CER to €3.168 billion reflecting strong sales growth, gross margin improvement, moderate Selling, General & Administrative evolution despite higher Research & Development costs.

Corporate Operating results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Sanofi sales were €10.725 billion, up 7.3% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a positive effect of 4.7 percentage points, mainly due to the U.S. dollar. At CER, company sales were up 2.6%. In the full year of 2022, Sanofi sales reached €42.997 billion, up 13.9% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a positive effect of 6.9 percentage points. At CER, company sales were up 7.0%.

Fourth quarter business operating income increased 20.7% to €2.724 billion. At CER, business operating income increased 15.0%. For the full year 2022, business operating income increased 21.7% to €13.040 billion. At CER, business operating income increased 13.3%.

Future activities

“Moving to the next chapter of our strategy,” Hudson commented,” we are looking forward to the planned launches of ALTUVIIO and BEYFORTUS as well as key pivotal readouts, including the COPD indication for DUPIXENT. With the view on the expected entrants of generic competition for AUBAGIO in the coming months, we remain confident in our outstanding commercial capabilities, including the ambition to reach sales of 10 billion euros for DUPIXENT in 2023, enabling us to guide to low single-digit EPS growth for the year.”

Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Gentilly, France. It has more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries around the globe with 81 manufacturing sites in 36 countries. Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of Sanofi, is headquartered in Swiftwater, PA.