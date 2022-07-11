KIDDER TWP., Pa. - State police believe drunk driving was involved in a crash that left three people dead and several others injured.
A tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.
Investigators believe the driver of the van was drunk at the time of the crash in the eastbound lanes in Kidder Township, police said.
The 34-year-old tractor-trailer driver was killed.
Two passengers in the van -- a 73-year-old woman and 36-year-old man -- also died, police said.
Their names are not yet being released.
Five other people in the van were hurt, authorities said. The extent of their injuries is not known.
The crash happened about a mile before the exit for the Northeast Extension. I-80 was closed overnight into Monday morning.
Both vehicles ended up off the road and in the woods.
State police say the crash is still under investigation.