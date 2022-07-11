Interstate 80 Carbon County deadly crash
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - State police believe drunk driving was involved in a crash that left three people dead and several others injured.

A tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe the driver of the van was drunk at the time of the crash in the eastbound lanes in Kidder Township, police said.

The 34-year-old tractor-trailer driver was killed.

Two passengers in the van -- a 73-year-old woman and 36-year-old man -- also died, police said.

Their names are not yet being released.

Five other people in the van were hurt, authorities said. The extent of their injuries is not known.

3 dead in crash on I-80 in Carbon County

The crash happened about a mile before the exit for the Northeast Extension. I-80 was closed overnight into Monday morning.

Both vehicles ended up off the road and in the woods.

State police say the crash is still under investigation.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.