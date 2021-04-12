FRAILEY TWP., Pa. - A fiery crash closed part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Monday.
It happened just after 9 a.m. on the northbound side of 81, just before the Route 25/Hegins exit, state police said.
The trailer of a truck was detached from its cab and on fire. Thick smoke engulfed the trailer and it was heavily burnt. The cab did not appear to be damaged.
State police and firefighters were on scene. State police have not said what led to the fire or if any other vehicles were involved. No word on injuries either.