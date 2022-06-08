Michael Horvath leaves courtroom

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A date is set for the verdict to be given in the Michael Horvath case. 

The Monroe County District Attorney's office confirms the verdict will be given on June 17th at 9:30 a.m. 

Horvath is accused of killing his Allen Organ co-worker, Holly Grim, in 2013.

Holly Grim

Three years later, some of her bones were found on Horvath's Monroe County property.

Prosecutors say in 2013 Horvath kidnapped, killed, and buried Grim at his Ross Township property.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has laid its case that Horvath stalked Grim for years, detailing her, her son's and Grim's boyfriend's daily movements.

The case's lead investigator, Robert Devers, testified Horvath became a prime suspect after he didn't tell them he'd been at Grim's home twice, and that he had texted her several times in the months before she died.

Horvath says he is innocent.

He commented to 69 News as he entered he courtroom on May 18, the first day of the trial, saying "I am 100% innocent of all charges."

Attorney Janet Jackson argued that Michael Horvath was not smart enough to plan out the murder of Holly Grim, but his wife Cathy Horvath was. During the trial, Jackson argued that Cathy was jealous of Michael due to a previous affair and other interactions he had with women in his life.

Jackson argued Cathy Horvath conspired with her friend Josef Raszler to pull off the murder. 

The trial lasted for over two weeks. 

