LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Carbon County honored veterans with a big breakfast Thursday at the Beacon Diner in Lehighton.
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon picked up the tab.
The hospital says the county has a long history of supporting all of its veterans.
One veteran we spoke to said he believes being an American citizen - and being free- comes at a price.
"It was instilled in us that being a citizen came with an obligation to serve. It didn't matter how you served. It could have been the Peace Corps, a teacher, you had to do something, you had to be active," said Joseph Greig, who served in the U.S. Army from 1985-1993.
The president of LVHN-Carbon said they wanted to show veterans that the health network strongly appreciates all they have done for our country.