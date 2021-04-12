WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – One man is dead after a road rage incident took place Monday afternoon on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, near Orwigsburg.
The victim was identified as George Marcincin, 38, from Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said at a press conference Monday night. Marcincin was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office.
"Both the victim and actor exited their vehicles where they engaged in a physical confrontation," Beohm said. "The actor produced a knife and then proceeded to stab the victim multiple times during the altercation."
Investigators say shortly after the first 911 calls were made, Orwigsburg police located a silver Honda Accord matching the description of the one leaving the scene.
"A short pursuit ensued," said Beohm. "The actor then pulled over on 61 between Holly Road and Chestnut Ridge Drive. The driver was taken into custody and transported back to PSP Schuylkill Haven."
The southbound lanes were shut down while investigators measured and photographed evidence at the scene to get a sense of what happened in this unusual incident on a usually busy highway.
A tow truck carried the victim's red Dodge Ram back to the state police barracks hours later, as it's now considered just one crucial piece of evidence that could help investigators solve this case.
"Anybody who saw anything — there's a lot of traffic on (Route) 61 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said Boehm. "There's probably a dozen other people who saw this, going northbound or southbound — that's who we want to talk to."
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact investigators in Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.
"If someone in the area just put up a Ring doorbell or some new video surveillance, absolutely, call over here," Boehm said. "We want to go look at it."