Family members of the four college students stabbed to death in Idaho last year are trying to stop the demolition of the home where the killings took place.

Previously, the University of Idaho announced plans to knock down the home before the start of the fall semester.

But now, the families of three of the four victims have spoken out.

They say the home should stand until the trial of prime suspect and Monroe County native Bryan Kohberger is over.

An attorney for one of the families says the home is one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case.

Kohberger's trial is expected to start in October.