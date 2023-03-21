Suicide among veterans remains a huge problem here in the United States. A group called "Stop Soldier Suicide" says veterans are at a 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served.

One county in Pennsylvania seems to be at an especially great risk, but St. Luke's is trying to change that.

Many veterans have been through the unimaginable, and coming back to civilian life can extremely difficult.

Rob Brands, a veteran himself, says, "Sometimes veterans feel like they go from hero to zero, which means they had a purpose in the military and they had a responsibility. In the civilian life they don't feel that responsibility or that purpose, so it's important that we work with them to reestablish that they do have a purpose, they are important and that they are still heroes."

Brands manages the Victory for Veterans Program through St. Luke's in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The program is located in Carbon County, which has the highest veteran suicide rate in all of Pennsylvania.

"We don't know why they struggle; we do know that there are roughly 5 to 7,000 veterans in Carbon County and there is a large Vietnam veteran population," says Brands.

The program aims to identify veterans in need of support. If they are eligible, they're teamed up with a peer support person who is also a veteran, like Brad Ralston.

"Well, we're talking to these other vets, we have shared experiences that we all connect on and I think that makes it easier for us to do the outreach," says Ralston.

Brad Ralston and Jerry Schilling are both certified peer specialists and they actually served together in Afghanistan. They know firsthand how to get to the heart of a veteran.

Schilling says, "They like to tell their story, and in their stories is where you find the real needs are and so we speak the lingo, same language."

If you know a veteran or are a veteran in Carbon County who thinks they can benefit from this program, please call Rob Brands at 272-212-1052.