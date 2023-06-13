POCONO PINES, Pa. - At Cartesio's Precision Collision in Pocono Pines, the work is focused on fixing fender benders.

But the talk is about a rescue that happened when owners Anthony and Colleen Cartesio's daughter heard a splash in the backyard of their Monroe County home.

"A little fawn jumped in the pool," said Anthony Cartesio. "My daughter tried to grab it."

Colleen Cartesio captured video of the rescue attempt on her phone.

"I'm calling it over to me," said Anthony. "I'm going kiss, kiss, kiss, it's actually swimming like a little dog."

Anthony and his daughter tried to reach the fawn.

Om the video, Coolleen can be heard saying "Grab it by the back of the neck." But when their daughter does that, the fawn thrashes and makes a loud bleating sound. Then, Anthony got out the skimmer.

"He went right into the corner on the high side and he just scooped it up and it landed," said Colleen. "It jetted into the woods."

The fawn was reunited with its mother.

The whole thing left the family a little stunned.

"I was like, 'Did that really just happen?" said Colleen. "It was so funny."

So funny they had to share it.

"Our regular customers are the guys that work here or just people who stop by to hang out and say hello. We share videos with each other so but we think it's funny what is trending for the day and this definitely took the cake for the day. It was a good one. And we were part of it," said Anthony.

The Cartesio's say this isn't their first encounter with wildlife. And they are sure it won't be their last.

"I'm waiting for a bear next, I'm definitely not going in after it," said Anthony.