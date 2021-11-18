EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A deadly police-involved shooting in Monroe County is back in the spotlight.
The family of the 19-year-old victim says video that shows the shooting in East Stroudburg deserves another look. They're taking issue with the final four seconds of that video. That part of the video was blurred in the copy that was first released publicly.
Video obtained by Spotlight PA shows that moments before he was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Troopers, 19-year-old Christian Hall had his hands in the air.
In one hand he held what was later determined to be a BB gun.
The shooting happened Dec. 30, 2020, after Hall called 911.
Troopers found Hall on the ledge of the I-80 overpass in East Stroudsburg.
For 90 minutes negotiators tried to get Hall to surrender, but when he failed to comply with repeated orders to drop the gun, troopers opened fire.
"He needed help but instead his life was taken by those who are supposed to help and protect," Hall's mother has said.
The Hall family says their son had mental health issues.
They dispute the Monroe County District Attorney's ruling that the shooting was justified. Their attorneys have asked the Justice Department, the FBI, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General to review the investigation, saying the Monroe DA is biased because of his working relationship with state police.
Previously released versions of the video were blurred at the point the deadly shots were fired. The Spotlight report says the family believes that could lead some to mistakenly think that Hall pointed the gun at troopers.
In response to Hall's death, State Sen. Art Haywood has sponsored legislation that would require district attorneys to send a report on all justified police shootings to the Governor and the Attorney General for review.
In a statement, the AG's office says:
"Under Pennsylvania law, our office does not have jurisdiction to investigate any matter unless a referral is sent by a District Attorney for either a conflict or resource need, which did not happen in this case."
The Monroe County District Attorney's office did not respond to requests for comment by news time
The Monroe County DA's office did not respond to requests for comment.