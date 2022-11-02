TAMAQUA, Pa. - A close call caught on camera: a video shows a Tamaqua fire truck rushing through a railroad crossing to a call and missing a train full of people by seconds.

In the video, you can hear sirens, feel the pressure and see a look, then a weave around railroad signs.

It was a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad train, which gives tourist and seasonal rides. There were several full cars of people riding through the middle of the borough.

"Scary, very scary," said Christa Burke of Clarks Summit.

"That's a tough call for the fire truck," said Lee Burke of Clarks Summit.

We're told the truck was responding to a blaze on Broad Street that displaced more than a dozen people over the weekend.

"I would say the train has the right of way but the fire truck has a job to do, so if he could make the judgment to get across the tracks without being struck, that's his job too," said Lee Burke.

"How can the firemen get to the place if they're going to strike a train? So logistically, it makes no sense trying to beat the train," said Christa Burke. "Let that train go by. I think that train will do a lot more damage."

69 News talked with the Tamaqua Fire Chief, who says he does not condone running the railroad crossing signals. He tells us the driver was in the wrong, and the issue was addressed.

The video quickly gained thousands of views on YouTube and was shared more than 850 times on Facebook.

Toward the end, you see another firetruck and an ambulance wait for the green light.