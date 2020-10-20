PARADISE TWP., Pa. - "I'm sitting right here, it's 4 in the afternoon and I saw a person through the window there."
It's a rare sight, as 72-year-old Vietnam veteran Michael Snyder doesn't get many visitors on his remote 80-acre Paradise Township, Monroe County property. He thought it was a UPS delivery.
"I opened the door to say thank you," he said.
What he saw instead was a frantic man saying he was being chased by gang members and being shot at.
"He begged me to call police. He wanted to be arrested," Snyder said.
The former helicopter pilot went inside, called 911, grabbed a 45-caliber pistol, and then heard a crash in the kitchen. Snyder says the man took a flat rock, broke the kitchen window, and came inside.
Snyder, with the trigger cocked, had the man go to the ground with his hands in the air.
"All I did was look at his hands. I was concerned about what was in his hands but there was nothing," he said.
He says the man again begged him to call police, telling him he wanted to be arrested.
Police charged Kwesi Skerritt of the Bronx, New York, with criminal trespass, simple assault and criminal mischief. They say Skerritt gave confusing statements about how he got there and stressed he was being followed by a gang.
Snyder, an ardent Second Amendment defender, was home alone at the time and doesn't believe the man meant him any harm.
"Most people carry a gun their whole lives and never take it out of the holster, even a lot of police. But you just don't know," he said about the experience and constantly being armed.
Skerritt is being held on $100,000 bail at the Monroe County correctional facility.