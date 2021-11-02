Students in Lehighton School District are hitting the books at home once again.
The district, like many others, is just getting by with enough bus drivers to get kids to school.
"Oh, I think it's terrible. I mean, don't people need money? I mean, they've got to work," said grandparent Evelyn Doll.
But when a few of them came down with COVID, the district had to make a decision.
"So we were unable to provide transportation for the students to the elementary center and the rest of the district this week," said Aaron Sebelin, Lehighton Area Elementary Center's Primary Principal.
"The whole thing is stressful because parents don't have the time to sit home with their kids all day and try to get stuff done around the house. I can't even find a full-time job because I have to be at home with my kid," said parent Amanda Raub.
Raub says she relies on the kids being in school for their education, and a guaranteed meal.
"We do rely on the lunch that's given out. It's a good program to have for parents that don't have time to cook a lunch quick," Raub said.
The lunch staff is handing out meals drive-thru style to students and families in need of one for the rest of the week. There are 1,000 students grades pre-k to five.
"We want to make sure that our kids are well-fed and have something in their stomachs as they go home. We do try to provide them with a nutritional meal each day," Sebelin said.