Volunteer firefighter says Luzerne County blaze claimed the lives of 10 family members

Authorities say the blaze in Nescopeck Borough in the 700 block of 1st street killed seven adults and three children. 

 Alex Walton | 69 News

NESCOPECK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released then names of the seven adults killed in a fast-moving fire in Luzerne County. 

Authorities say the blaze in the 700 block of 1st street killed seven adults and three children. 

House Fire Pennsylvania

Firefighters work on hot spots in the front section of the home which collapsed during an early morning fatal fire on First Street in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It happened just before 2:45 a.m. in Nescopeck Borough. One of the firefighters responded to the blaze early Friday only to find that the victims were his family.

Police say the victims are Dale Baker, 19, Star Baker, 22, David Daubert Sr., 79, Brian Daubert, 42, Shannon Daubert, 45, Laura Daubert, 47, Marian Slusser, 54 and three juveniles ages 5, 6 and 7. 

Volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

House Fire Pennsylvania

Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A report from police says the victims were all found inside the residence deceased. Three adults made it out of the house safely. 

State police say the fire completely destroyed the house and that a complex criminal investigation is underway.

A GoFundMe page has been set up following the fire.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.