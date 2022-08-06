Volunteer firefighter says Luzerne County blaze claimed the lives of 10 family members

NESCOPECK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released then names of the seven adults killed in a fast-moving fire in Luzerne County.
Authorities say the blaze in the 700 block of 1st street killed seven adults and three children.
It happened just before 2:45 a.m. in Nescopeck Borough. One of the firefighters responded to the blaze early Friday only to find that the victims were his family.
Police say the victims are Dale Baker, 19, Star Baker, 22, David Daubert Sr., 79, Brian Daubert, 42, Shannon Daubert, 45, Laura Daubert, 47, Marian Slusser, 54 and three juveniles ages 5, 6 and 7.
Volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.
A report from police says the victims were all found inside the residence deceased. Three adults made it out of the house safely.
State police say the fire completely destroyed the house and that a complex criminal investigation is underway.
A GoFundMe page has been set up following the fire.