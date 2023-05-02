STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Volunteers in the Poconos helped make the region look much cleaner during the Pick Up the Poconos Spring Cleanup event.

750 volunteers fanned out across 40 locations and covered 174 miles of roadway, collecting 1,032 bags of trash on Saturday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

In addition to individuals and families, 21 organizations, businesses, Pocono resorts, and school districts organized cleanups in conjunction with Pick Up the Poconos.

Following the event, hundreds of community members and cleanup volunteers attended the second annual Earth Day Celebration hosted by Pocono Organics with a variety of vendors, educational demonstrations, and activities for all ages, the organization said.

The PMVB’s overall Pick Up the Poconos campaign has resulted in at least 29,102 bags of trash being picked up and properly disposed of over the last seven years.

The campaign includes:

• Pocono 3C: Partnership that employs people who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless, to clean roads on a weekly basis throughout Monroe County. Since 2019, the program has helped more than 30 individuals obtain housing, a vehicle, and/or permanent job. People can learn more at the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau website.

• Adopt-A-Highway Litter Removal Service of America, Inc: The PMVB contracts with the company to clean Interstates 80 & 380, Route 33, and highway entrance/exit ramps at least six times a year.

Crews collected more than 800 bags of litter last month and will be out again next week (weather dependent).

• Pick Up the Poconos: Bi-annual, volunteer-led cleanups organized by the PMVB throughout the four-county region in the spring and fall. The event began in Monroe County in September 2018 and has expanded.

“We are invested in keeping the Poconos clean and green for all who live, work, and play here,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

“We also want to be an advocate and supporter for the many dedicated individuals, groups, and organizations that pick litter regularly.”

Pick Up the Poconos is supported by partners including Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Leave No Trace, Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority, PennDOT, Waste Management, and the participating boroughs/townships.

The Pick Up the Poconos Fall Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 23. More information and a volunteer registration link will be posted closer to the date on PickUpThePoconos.com.