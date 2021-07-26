Clean the Poconos
PoconoMountains.com

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Registration is open to volunteer for the September Poconos litter pick-up day 

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is seeking volunteers for its next region-wide litter pick-up day on Saturday, September 25.

The rain or shine event will take place from from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in helping the cause can learn more by visiting PickUpThePoconos.com. The deadline to register is September 20. You must register by 5:00 p.m.

Volunteers can select to clean one location in Carbon, Monroe, Pike, or Wayne County.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.