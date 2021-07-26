STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Registration is open to volunteer for the September Poconos litter pick-up day
The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is seeking volunteers for its next region-wide litter pick-up day on Saturday, September 25.
The rain or shine event will take place from from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in helping the cause can learn more by visiting PickUpThePoconos.com. The deadline to register is September 20. You must register by 5:00 p.m.
Volunteers can select to clean one location in Carbon, Monroe, Pike, or Wayne County.