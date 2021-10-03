JIM THORPE, Pa. - Folks in Carbon County were out pounding the pavement Sunday for a good cause. They all hit Lentz Trail in Jim Thorpe for this year's "Walk to End Alzheimer's."
It was put on by the Alzheimer's Association Greater PA Chapter.
The progressive disease is one of the most common types of dementia that can destroy a person's memory.
The event was all about raising awareness of the disease and raising money for care, support, and research.
It's been held at this location now for 15 years.
"It was started by a couple of families whose father and other relatives were living with the disease and Mauch Chunk Lake was where he used to come walk, so when they lost their father, they started the walk for Alzheimer's here," said Ryan Schofield, Walk Manager for Alzheimer's Association Greater PA Chapter.
Organizers say the walk raises about $30,000 every year.