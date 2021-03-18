The Francis E. Walter Dam in Carbon County will not supply New York City with drinking water, a Pennsylvania state House committee was told Thursday.
That did not ease suspicions that New York and New Jersey will grab more control of the dam on the Lehigh River. Water released from the dam supports whitewater recreation that brings in tourists who eat, stay and spend in the Poconos.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers controls the dam and is studying how it may be used during extreme droughts. Dan Hughes, project manager for the Corps, made it clear during the hearing of the Republican Policy Committee that there will be no pipe to the Big Apple.
"Water stored behind FE Walter will go down the Lehigh," he said, trying to rebut misinformation. He said the primary purpose of the dam is to prevent flooding downstream, and the current study is to determine if water can be used to repel saltwater from moving up the Delaware River during droughts.
During droughts, the "saline front" of salt water can move north toward Philadelphia and southern New Jersey, threatening water supplies and wetlands. Climate change and rising sea levels may make the problem worse. Hughes said the study is trying to address concerns involving regional growth and the climate for decades ahead.
The Delaware River Basin Commission, which consists of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the Corps of Engineers, monitors the saline front and water needs throughout the four states.
Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon County, said the river is the core of a local economy that has moved on from coal. Any change in water releases from the dam could have ripple effects.
"One of the big concerns here in the Pocono area is tourism," he said. "That's a big part of our economy." Heffley requested the hearing to allow residents to weigh in on the study and any potential structural or operational changes at the dam.
Jennifer Garigliano of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection reiterated Hughes's comments about the big city's intentions.
"New York City is not interested in drinking water from the FE Walter reservoir," she said. "We are not interested in controlling its operations in any way."
The goal of the $2.6 million study, she said, is to see which reservoirs in the Delaware River basin can help push back saltwater if an extended drought hits the area. The city's three reservoirs upstream can send billions of gallons to the lower river, but that takes about five to six days.
"We have to work together," she said. That idea was not received well.
"New York City should take responsibility and upgrade their own water systems," said Kathy Henderson of the Carbon Chamber & Economic Development Corp.
Suspicions of New York's intentions remained. Rep. Jack Rader, R-Monroe County, pointed out that the city is paying for part of the $2.6 million study.
Heffley said the city would benefit from the Walter dam taking on more responsibility for the salinity front.
"The more water that comes out of this watershed, the less water that comes out of those three main reservoirs that provide 50% of New York City's water," he said.
A decline in water levels would hurt the local economy, several speakers said.
"The importance of our rivers cannot be overstated," said Chris Barrett, chief executive of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. In 2019, before COVID-19, he said the tourism industry in Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Carbon counties generated $518 million in tax payments. The region's economy depends on the rivers and the outdoors, he said.
"I can't underscore how important our outdoor assets have become," he said. The Poconos drew 30 million visitors and $4.2 billion in spending in the year before the pandemic.
In an exchange with Rader, Barrett said the availability of water can determine whether new developments go up and existing businesses expand.
"I'm consistently concerned that Pennsylvania doesn't understand the importance of tourism," Barrett said, as he welcomed the chance to discuss it before the committee.
Jon Fritz, a Republican who represents parts of Wayne and Susquehanna counties, said the DRBC has an agenda that opposes progress in Pennsylvania.
"They are overzealous environmentalists and their goal is to shut down industry," he said.
Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland County, drew a parallel to the proposed PennEast pipeline, which is threatened by opposition in New Jersey. New York and New Jersey may want to control Pennsylvania water but limit economic development in the Keystone State by blocking PennEast, he said.
The committee heard from two operators of whitewater businesses on the Lehigh River.
"It is our resource," said Jerry McAward of the Lehighton Outdoor Center. He asked the committee to defend businesses and the region from any change in the recreational water releases that support river tourism.
Sky Fogal of Pocono Whitewater said without the release of water from the dam for recreation, more than 75% of his business's revenue would be lost.
He said New York is going for control of the dam, "even if it is by proxy." The Corps of Engineers may own the dam, but he said the water behind it is Pennsylvania's.
Hughes, the project manager, said there will be more opportunities for public comment as the study progresses. He also said New York City will not control the water, the Army Corps of Engineers will control it, and that recreational uses will be considered.
The Bear Creek Dam was built in 1961 and later renamed in honor of Francis Eugene Walter, who was born in Easton and represented the Lehigh Valley in the U.S. Congress from 1933 until his death in 1963. He served as chairman of the Committee on Un-American activities. Walter was succeeded by Fred Rooney of Bethlehem.
Walter dam will not provide water to New York, but suspicions remain
The Francis E. Walter Dam in Carbon County will not supply New York City with drinking water, a Pennsylvania state House committee was told Thursday.
Tags
- Geography Of Pennsylvania
- U.s. Army Corps Of Engineers
- New York City
- Republican Policy Committee
- New Jersey
- Dan Hughes
- Lehigh River
- New York
- Dam
- Penneast Pipeline
- Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
- Pocono Mountains
- Delaware Valley
- Jon Fritz
- Jack Rader
- Jennifer Garigliano
- Doyle Heffley
- Delaware River Basin Commission
- Delaware
- Southern New Jersey
- Easton
- Army Corps Of Engineers
- Fred Rooney
- Lehighton Outdoor Center
- Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau
- Francis E. Walter Dam
- Delaware River
- Lehigh Valley
- Kathy Henderson
- New York City Department Of Environmental Protection
- Francis Eugene Walter
- House Republican Policy Committee
- Philadelphia
- Carbon County
- Eric Nelson
- Chris Barrett
- Jerry Mcaward
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:13 AM
- Sunset: 07:12:21 PM
Today
Cloudy with a soaking rain developing, heaviest in the afternoon and evening.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain, possibly mixing with or changing to wet snow before ending.
Tomorrow
Clouds and maybe a leftover snow shower early, then windy and chilly but increasing sunshine.
- Police car involved in crash while transporting prisoner
- Reading board votes to allow spectators at sports events
- Bally Hotel celebrates with scaled-back Irish wake
- NJ company leading waterfront redevelopment plans to relocate to Allentown
- Commissioners want to weigh in on idea of plastics ban in South Whitehall
- Pedestrian struck by car on River Road in Reading
- Local historian discusses Irish heritage in the Lehigh Valley
- Reading board hears proposed plan for school reopening
- Allentown increases funds for contract with arts conservation firm
- Allentown City Council approves zoning change to allow riverfront development
Trending Headlines
-
LVHN to hold drive-thru vaccination clinic at Pocono Raceway
-
FBI says Pennsylvania woman filmed inside Capitol on Jan. 6
-
Man dies, woman and 3 kids hospitalized after house fire
-
Man dead after house fire in Lansford
-
Walmart begins administering COVID-19 vaccines in Pottsville
-
Young woman killed, teen seriously hurt in Poconos crash
-
Coroner ID's body of ice fisherman found in Beltzville Lake
-
Fire damages Kresgeville Deli on Rt. 209
-
Man found guilty of 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death
-
Wind turbine catches fire in Union Township
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- EU agency: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning
- Advisor Team Joins Ameriprise in Search of Personalized Support and Freedom to Set Their Own Goals
- M Health Fairview to Open Minnesota’s First EmPATH Unit
- Oncologica is the First UK Genomic Testing Lab to Be Government Approved for Day 2 and Day 8 Testing
- Becerra confirmed to shepherd Biden's ambitious health plans
- EXPLAINER: Will you need a 'vaccine passport' to travel?
- UK faces vaccine shortfall, could delay shots for under 50s
- Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada
- Putin cites ills in US society after Biden's killer remark
- Sheltered from virus, Kauai plans cautious return to tourism