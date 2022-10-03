EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges.

Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Her last known address in Pennsylvania is on Melrose Terrace in East Stroudsburg, but investigators believe she may be living in Rossville, Georgia, the DA said.

Anyone with information on Ellis’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Kim Lippincott at 570-460-9600 or email klippincott@monroecountypa.gov.