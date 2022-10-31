Wawa will hold a grand opening Thursday at its new 3190 Route 940, Mount Pocono, store.
The store will open at 8 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Wawa T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers, while supplies last.
The Monroe County store is the 32nd of 48 planned Wawa openings this year.
The opening celebration includes a team "hoagie-making" contest. The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, and Geisinger Mount Pocono Pediatric Clinic will compete to see who can make the most sandwiches in three minutes.
Wawa will give $1,000 checks to each department's charity of choice.
Ethan Corrow is general manager of the Mount Pocono store, which will employ about 50 people. The hourly starting rate is $15 per hour with health benefits.
Wawa Inc. is a privately held company. It operates stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.
