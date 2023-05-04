WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County salon owner is accused of sexually assaulting clients.

Leonard Serrani was charged Thursday with six counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, state police say.

The 61-year-old is the owner and sole employee of ProSkin Brazilian & Body Waxing Salon at 1628 Long Run Road in Wayne Township, police say.

Five previous clients say he sexually assaulted them while they were receiving waxing services, police say.

The alleged assaults took place between May 2018 and December 2022.

Serrani's bail was set at $100,000 unsecured and he was ordered to surrender his passport.

Any other potential victims or anyone with information should call state police in Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.