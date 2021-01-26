POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Sisters Denise Miller and Doreen Hancock are happy with the changes made to their childhood home.
"It was honestly kind of astonishing to see how opened up it all is and to see how bright things are in here," said Hancock, who is vice president of M&T Bank.
Hancock initially reached out to the nonprofit We Agape You to donate the house. The sisters wanted the home to specifically benefit veterans in honor of their father. Both said their parents instilled within them the desire to give back.
"It feels really rewarding," said Miller, "really good to know that this home that was in our family for so many years will be put to use by other people."
After a lot of renovations, the property is ready to be lived in.
"It was very special to me," said Richard Trexler, veteran and project manager. "It was very rewarding, even just to see that someone cared enough to leave something to extend out to somebody else."
The Rev. Randolph Simmons, president of the nonprofit, said the group has rehabilitated many properties and plans to do many more.
"This project is to let the community know that we are taking on any other projects as far as housing so we can do our part in the communities to create employment, and create housing for our veterans as well as the needy," said Simmons.