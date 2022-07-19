POTTSVILLE, Pa. – It's a case that seemed to carry on forever.
"We are still shocked, but we feel more at ease now," said Colton Conway, with Roma Pizza. "We feel more comfort that this whole case is done and over with."
Megan Hall, the woman accused of fatally stabbing Schuylkill County Jeweler Pat Murphy in a New Orleans hotel room three years ago, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges.
"It's been hitting the heart, I should say," Conway said.
Across the street from the very first Murphy Jewelers store — at a popular pizzeria — people who knew Murphy were reacting to the news.
"Pat was one, a very genuine soul, and he was a genuine staple to this community here in Pottsville and for Schuylkill county," Conway said.
Pottsville Mayor Dave Clews said he believes Murphy would be happy to see the ongoing business growth happening in the city.
"I think Pat would be thrilled," Clews said. :I know when he was my vice president with the business association, we were always trying to recruit or keep the businesses happy."
Clews hopes the community and, most importantly, Murphy's family can find some closure.
"I think it's important to the community as well as the family to be able to move on," Clews said. "Let's close out that part of the book, and you know, get on with what's going on in Pottsville and all our lives rather than waiting to have that come up again."
Hall faces up to 15 years in prison.
Those who knew Murphy hope he will be remembered as a community-minded man.
"He is missed by so many by thousands and thousands of people, and we are still shocked by the whole situation," Conway said.