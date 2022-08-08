NESCOPECK, Pa. - We've learned the 10 people who died in a house fire in Nescopeck on Friday were killed by smoke inhalation. That's coming from the Luzerne County Coroner, who performed the autopsies over the weekend.
Monday, wreckage is all that remains of the house on the 700 block of 1st Street. The people killed range from 5-79 years old.
"Hearing that, what they went through, we immediately had to jump in and help," said Lauren Hess, who knows some of the family members and owns a bar called "The Intoxicology Department" in neighboring Berwick.
Hess already has a fundraising event featuring a water balloon fight planned for this coming Saturday.
"The balloons will have dye in them, so as soon as they get hit they're out. The last person standing, half of the money raised will go to that team, and the other half will go directly to support the families," said Hess.
That money raised will be donated to a growing account on GoFundMe that's already raised more than $20,000. It was set up by Robin Messina, who said she was on the phone with family members Saturday morning after the fire.
"It was shocking, but then I turned into that mode where it's like now what can we do to help," said Messina. "I went and talked to some of the fire departments, and they said money is what they're going to need."
One day later on Sunday, Christopher Issler tried to help meet that need with a fundraising event at his restaurant Bandit's Roadhouse.
"We just took a percentage of our sales for the day and we're going to be donating it to their GoFundMe account which has been created," said Issler. "Something of this magnitude, everyone in town is helping out one way or another, and it's fantastic."
Issler and Hess said there are also more events in the works to make sure the family knows they aren't alone in this tragedy.
"These people are loved, and at least they have the comfort of knowing that they have an entire army behind them," said Hess.
At this time State Police are still investigating what caused the fire. They have not given a timeline for when they will make that determination, or when they will release the names of all 10 victims.