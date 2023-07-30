Weatherly hostage situation resolved without injuries

WEATHERLY, Pa. - A hostage situation in Weatherly Borough, Carbon County, on Saturday afternoon ended with no one injured, police said.

Police responded to a home for reports that a man had threatened his girlfriend with a gun. She was able to escape the house, but the man barricaded himself inside.

Officers on the scene were "met with hostility and requested to leave," the Weatherly Police Department said in a statement.

Weatherly police called in Pennsylvania State Police for backup, after which the man surrendered without further incident.

"We are proud of our officers as this incident was resolved without injury," the statement reads. "We would like to thank The Pennsylvania State Police for their cooperation and assistance."