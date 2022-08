WEATHERLY, Pa. -- Citizens' Fire Company of Weatherly is hosting a Festival in the Park.

It will be held at Eurana Park starting at noon on Saturday and includes a fire truck parade.

Plus, there will be a Polka band from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the Legends will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The company is bringing back its annual beef and brew stand, and a dunk tank.

It's all to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of the Fire Company.