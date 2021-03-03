SAYLORSBURG, Pa. - "What kind of relationship do you and Bean have?"
"She is my best friend," said Doreen Camplone.
For the Monroe County woman a July emergency surgery for her 6-year-old dog Bean took her to Creature Comforts Veterinary Service in Saylorsburg. It was on the way home from Bean's second surgery in a week when she says she was horrified.
"I turn around and something is hanging out of her. It looked like an organ to me," she explained.
She says she was told it was the dog's intestines, and the vet did fix it.
"Did they apologize?"
"No," she replied.
"Did you ever talk to Dr. Karin?"
"Absolutely not," she said.
"Did you ask to talk to Dr. Karin?" I asked.
"Continuously," she said.
The experience led her to the Facebook group Shut down Creature Comforts. Many of its more than 4,000 members share tales of alleged neglect, padding bills, and misdiagnosis.
Some do say positive things, but others blame owner Dr. Karin-Susan Breitlauch for the death of their pet.
"Almost everyone in the page said they haven't been able to get records, can't tell you what happened because of misinformation and more misinformation," said Lauren Griesing.
Griesing started the page in May after her cat Hades died at Creature Comforts. She too says she was never able to speak to Dr. Karin and still doesn't know why Hades died.
"He had two little extra toes and they would have shown in the paw print," she explained while showing the clay print.
But those two extra toes aren't on her personalized paw print. Griesing said it's not from Hades. It highlights the mishandling of animals and a lack of empathy.
"His paw print. His paw print touched my heart so many times and this isn't it," she said through tears.
"First off, we have never mistreated animals," said Linda Breitlauch.
She's Dr. Karin's sister and controller of the emergency practice. She calls the Facebook page cyber bullying from disgruntled employees and those bored at home during the pandemic.
She says their billing is fair.
"We treat thousands and thousands of animals. We go over and above to help people who can't afford veterinary care. I'm horrified this is the kind of treatment that is being returned."
Dr. Karin does have her supporters. Jill Mickley has had dozens of Newfoundlands over the past 40 years.
"They are my life and everything is here for them," she said.
Mickley says Dr. Karin has performed lifesaving surgery on four of her dogs. She trusts the practice completely.
"Had an issue last year that we couldn't figure out. She didn't give up. She kept looking and looking and finally figured it out and was taken care of," Mickley said.
Dr. Karin has a complicated background. She works with rescues and helps animals with special needs, like a dog without paws or a cat with a spine problem. In 2009 the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association named her vet of the year for her work saving dogs from a Lehighton Kennel explosion.
5 years later she admitted guilt to the state board of veterinary medicine for leaving sponges in a dog, that resulted in its leg being amputated by another vet.
The state's attorney general's office also confirms they've received several complaints about Creature Comforts.
In April Dr. Karin and her sister also face a federal tax evasion trial.
Greising says she has filed a complaint with the state.
"Really what I hope happens is there is an investigation where they can look into all these claims, see what is really going on and not let anything else slip through the cracks," she said.
As for Bean, she's fully recovered, and her owner has this advice for anyone looking for a vet.
"Do your research. Do your research," she said.