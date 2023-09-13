It was nine years ago Wednesday when the manhunt began in earnest for Eric Frein, the man who killed a Pennsylvania State Trooper in the Poconos.

Frein also shot and badly wounded another trooper at the Blooming Grove barracks in Pike County in 2014.

The shootings happened late on a Friday night.

By the morning of Saturday, September 13, troopers, marshals, and law enforcement from all over hunted Frein.

It took 48 days, but U.S. Marshals finally caught him in Monroe County.

Troopers loaded Frein into the cruiser of the trooper he killed, Corporal Bryon Dickson, and took him back to Pike County.

It took nearly two-and-a-half years, but Frein was finally tried. Because of all the pre-trial publicity, a jury from Chester County was bused to Pike County to hear the case.

Jurors convicted Frein in the spring of 2017.

He was sentenced to death, and is on death row in SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County.

It's the same Pennsylvania State Prison where Danelo Cavalcante sits Wednesday.