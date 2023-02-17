PORT CLINTON, Pa. - Due to popular interest in passenger train trips, the Reading & Northern Railroad will begin operating regular weekend passenger excursions from the new railroad station in Pittston to Historic Jim Thorpe.

The weekend trips will begin on Saturday, May 27, 2023 and tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Pricing and seating options will be announced at a later date.

The excursions will be all-day, round-trip affairs. Visitors will leave the Pittston station at 9 a.m. and will have over 3 hours to explore Historic Jim Thorpe and its many locally owned shops.

This should help reduce the parking issues that are common in the historic area on the weekends.