STROUDSBURG, Pa. - One of the largest Presidents' Day weekend events in the Pocono Mountains is back this weekend.

Downtown Stroudsburg is hosting its Winterfest.

There will be more than 50 ice sculptures with live carving demos in Courthouse Square.

This year's theme is "Cartoons Frozen in Time."

People are also invited to participate in a scavenger hunt around downtown Stroudsburg.

A helpful worksheet will be available for download on StroudRec.org.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.