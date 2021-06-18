STROUDSBURG, Pa. | The Weiler Family Foundation announced on Friday it has awarded a $35,000 grant to Pocono Mountains United Way to support children and families in Monroe County.
They say the funding will support United Way’s Healthy Start Early Childhood Screening Program to deliver free hearing, vision, dental and developmental screenings to children from birth to age five in Monroe County. The Healthy Start program helps identify needs of young children during their most critical time of rapid growth and learning, officials say.
Screenings are provided at local daycare centers, school programs and during other special events throughout the county. Since research shows the early years are learning years, experts say it is extremely important that issues are identified and addressed quickly so that children are ready to learn.
If an issue is identified during one of the screenings, officials stated that parents will be connected to programs that can help address the child’s need.
“Our childhood screenings have remained the heart of prevention for children living in Monroe County for the last 16 years. Thanks to The Weiler Family Foundation, children in our community will have the best opportunity to enter school ready to learn,” stated Pocono Mountains United Way President/CEO, Michael Tukeva.
“We are very happy to support Pocono Mountains United Way in their efforts to help local families and make sure that our children get the healthy start that they deserve,” Weiler Family Foundation Chairman Karl Weiler said.
Pocono Mountains United Way says it engages and mobilizes resources to improve lives through accelerated community change.
