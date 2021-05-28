Department of Justice generic

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) - A police chief in northeastern Pennsylvania is accused of threatening to retaliate against a social media critic by filing unfounded criminal charges against the person.

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced that 45-year-old West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio had been charged with violating civil rights.

Federal court records indicate Buglio signed a plea agreement last month regarding one count of deprivation of civil rights. The U.S. attorney’s office in Harrisburg says Buglio, who lives in Lattimer Mines, made the threat of criminal charges against a borough resident whose February 2020 Facebook posts were critical of Buglio and his department.

Phone messages were left for Buglio and his attorney.

