CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - We're diving into the details released Friday by law enforcement regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Pennsylvania State Police say they have arrested a Monroe County man, Bryan Kohberger, for his involvement in the killings.

At this point in time, law enforcement in Idaho says there is a lot they cannot say.

They say due to Idaho state law, they are limited in what information can be released, that is until Kohberger has his initial appearance in Idaho court.

"I recognize the frustration with the lack of information that has been released," said Moscow Police Chief James Fry.

Chief Fry says investigators have had to be tight lipped.

"Providing any details in this criminal case may have tainted the upcoming criminal prosecution or alerted the suspect of our progress," he explained.

Fry says they will continue to be selective in what they say until their suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, is back in Idaho. That's where he is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November.

"We want to have a situation where - when this goes to trial - there is no doubt that we've done everything right," added the chief.

Investigators can say Kohberger is being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility without bond.

Pennsylvania State Police SWAT arrested the 28-year-old at a home in the Indian Mountain Lake gated community in Chestnuthill Township. That's where a neighbor describes the Pleasant Valley High School graduate as quiet.

Another man who claims to have worked with Kohberger ten years ago says he was standoffish and awkward but not someone he would expect to commit such a crime.

Investigators say they are also trying to piece together the full picture. They've received more than 19,000 tips but are requesting more.

"This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning," said Latah County Chief Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

We can confirm Kohberger received a degree from Northampton Community College. Records show he also received a Bachelor's and Master's from DeSales University, where he studied criminal justice.

We also know that investigators confirmed they have found a white Hyundai Elantra. That's the make and model of the car reported to have been seen near the victims' home around the time of the killings.

They say they are still looking for a murder weapon.

"Report anything you know about him to help the investigators and, eventually, our office and the court system understand fully everything there is to know about not only the individual but what happened and why," added Thompson.

Officials say since Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania, he has two options: Either waive extradition and return voluntarily to Idaho, or if he does not waive, officials will initiate the proceedings through the Idaho governor's office. If it's the latter, they say it will take time before more details can be released.

Kohberger is set to appear in Monroe County court 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.