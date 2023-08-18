ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger is set to be back in court Friday. It's another pre-trial hearing for the Monroe County man accused of killing four Idaho college students.

Idaho's Administrative Office of the Courts tells 69 News the judge will consider six motions at the hearing, which is set to start at 1:30 p.m. our time, 10:30 a.m. Moscow time.

A Latah County judge is set to consider two motions from the defense and four from the state in a pre-trial hearing for Kohberger. Those motions could determine whether the trial will be delayed.

Some are saying the defense is trying to buy more time, while the defense argues it's going through thousands of pages of documents.

Right now, the trial is set to start Oct. 2.

It's common for there to be several pre-trial hearings, which determine which evidence will and won't be permitted to be heard in court.

Friday’s hearing won't be streamed live, though a judge ruled the victims' families and Kohberger's family can watch remotely if they can't make it in person.

There's still the defense's motion to dismiss the indictment on grounds of error in grand jury instructions. The Idaho Administrative Office of the Courts says that motion will be heard at a later date.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Poconos home in December and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022, killings. The country is closely following these proceedings, as it mourns the loss of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger's defense team alleges he was on a long drive by himself when the brutal killings happened.