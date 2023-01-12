ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. - Six months is how long America will need to wait for more information about the killings of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger, the man from the Poconos accused of carrying out the grisly murders, was in court Thursday morning in Idaho.

His next court appearance isn't until next June.

Thursday in court, Kohberger looked as he did the two times before: calm and showing little emotion.

He spoke just four times, responding yes and no to the judge, assuring her he's aware of what's happening.

"State of Idaho versus Bryan Kohberger," said Latah County Judge Megan Marshall.

Kohberger was back in court for a status hearing. His attorney asked the Latah County judge to push a preliminary hearing until the summer.

"Mr. Kohberger understands his right to a timely preliminary hearing," said Anne Taylor, Kohberger's defense attorney. "He's willing to waive the timeliness to allow us time to obtain discovery in this case."

"The state has no objection to that," said Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.

"Do you understand?" asked Judge Marshall.

"Yes," responded Kohberger.

So, it's six months until we may learn about more evidence or hear from witnesses.

Idaho law experts tell us asking for more time is common in complex cases like this, where both sides need to analyze evidence.

Right now, there's limited information available in an affidavit, and since there's a gag order, anyone involved in the case can't discuss it.

Social media, especially the true crime community on Tik Tok, has been following every detail closely.

Kohberger's former classmates from Pleasant Valley, Northampton Community College and DeSales University tell us they're glued to the updates.

That includes Josh Ferraro, who is getting thousands of views on his videos. His Tik Tok handle is psychologicalsleuth.

"I was a criminal justice major at DeSales as well," Ferraro said in one of his videos. "I studied under Katherine Ramsland as well. We took a really interesting class there called psychological sleuthing where you basically enter the mind of a killer, and you have to decipher how that crime happened based off minute clues that Dr. Ramsland gives you."

Ferraro did a project with Kohberger at DeSales, which included a photo of Kohberger.

"My theory on the motive is...he potentially had problems with women," said Ferraro in another video. "I say that based off of analyzing my memories and him in class. He never talked to girls, ever."

In a different video, Ferraro notes, "it's absolutely almost utterly impossible to get away with crimes nowadays in the digital age."

There's still no bail for the case, so Kohberger will remain behind bars in Idaho.