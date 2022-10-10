W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County tree farm had a very special customer.

White House officials were at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in West Brunswick Township on Monday to pick out this year's Christmas tree.

A 20-year-old concolor fir was selected for the 2022 Biden White House. It stands 22 feet tall and 13 feet wide.

After making its journey to the White House in late November, the fir will sit in the traditional Blue Room.

This is the second time Evergreen Acres was picked for the honor. Paul and Pam Shealer's farm was selected for the Clinton White House after it won state and national contests in 2000.

This year, the farm was the 2022 grand champion of the National Christmas Tree Association's National Tree and Wreath Contest.