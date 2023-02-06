WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A wildlife rehab center in Schuylkill County is back up and running two months after a fire destroyed one of its buildings.

Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township reopened on Monday, and is accepting all animals, except for ducks and geese due to bird flu.

The center's emergency hotline is also active again.

Red Creek is operating out of a new, temporary clinic, after a Dec. 5 fire sparked by an electrical strip tore through its old building and took the lives of 41 animals.

Over the past two months, workers and volunteers have been caring for the other animals that survived, while taking in new ones as possible.

Donations poured in from across the country, and the center hopes to build a bigger clinic in the future.

For more information or to donate, visit Red Creek Wildlife Center's website.