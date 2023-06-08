WIND GAP, Pa. - Investigators are still trying to pinpoint the cause of several brush fires in the Slate Belt region earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Wednesday though that they do not suspect they were intentionally set.

It may be a while until the exact cause is determined, the DCNR said.

Authorities had initially said they were looking into whether the fires Monday along Route 33 in Northampton and Monroe counties were set.

Multiple, different locations were burning in the Wind Gap area. Firefighters made quick work of the flames on the Monroe County side, but smoke smoldered all day on the Northampton County side.

Part of Route 33 was closed due to visibility issues.

There were no reports of injuries.