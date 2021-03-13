...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today...
Relative humidity values are forecast to drop into the mid teens
this afternoon with westerly winds increasing to around 10-15
mph. Gusts of 15-20 mph are possible this afternoon as well,
especially across portions of southeastern Pennsylvania and New
Jersey. The combination of extremely low humidity values, breezy
conditions, and dry fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for
fire spread this afternoon into early this evening. The exception
will be areas where snow remains on the ground in parts of
northeastern Pennsylvania and northwest New Jersey.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.