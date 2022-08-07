NESCOPECK, Pa. – Church bells echoed through the streets of Nescopeck on Saturday, unifying a community in mourning after a fire claimed the lives of 10 people early Friday morning in the 700 block of First Street. The age of the victims ranges from 5-79.
One of the firefighters on scene realized the victims included some of his family members. Three people were able to escape the home, which is about 20 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre.
Nescopeck and surrounding communities in Luzerne County came together, praying as one at a service inside Wesley United Methodist Church. It was all part of a group of Methodist churches in the area, called the "bridge."
"One of our folks reached out and said, 'What can we do?'" said Pastor Susan Knorr of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
Knorr said she is hoping people will take away a sense of peace from the service.
"In a time of a lot of confusion, just be able to feel the presence of the holy spirit and that we're not in this alone," said Pastor Knorr.
She was joined alongside Pastor Stephen Portner of the Bethany United Methodist Church just over the Susquehanna River in Berwick.
"Everyone's hearts are broken and heavy because of all of this, and we want to do whatever we can to help the families and those first responders who come," Portner said, "because it was a very tragic thing, and we're a small community, so it hits everybody."
At the service was Richard Powlus, who spoke with us from his home next to where it all unfolded, as a makeshift memorial grows, remembering neighbors he describes as nice people.
"I wish I could turn the clock back, that's all," Powlus said, "and not allow it to happen."
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the families of the victims. The Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company is also gathering monetary donations and a benefit is scheduled at a local bar for Aug. 13.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.