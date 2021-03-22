POCONO TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured when a chair fell from a ski lift at Camelback Resort in the Poconos this weekend.
A witness riding two seats behind the family described Sunday's scary scene.
The Sullivan Express lift was carrying skiers and snowboarders up the mountain when all of the sudden it halted to a stop, causing the chairs and people in them to bounce hard, said Douglas Mackie, who was skiing at Camelback on Sunday and witnessed the incident.
One of the chairs near the exit point fell completely off of the lift onto the ground, taking down with it a man and his two children, Mackie told 69 News.
The lift operators and ski patrol rushed over and treated the victims, and they were taken to the hospital, Mackie said.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
Camelback released a statement, but did not comment further on what happened.
"Camelback Resort is working with the appropriate state authorities to investigate yesterday's incident involving the Sullivan Lift. The health and safety of our guests and associates is and remains our number one priority," the statement said.