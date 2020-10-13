TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is making another pitch to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.
He was joined by Representative Maureen Madden at The Mountain Center in Tobyhanna, Monroe County Tuesday.
They say legalizing recreational marijuana would create a new revenue stream that would help in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf says Lt. Governor Fetterman completed a listening tour across the state, where there was overwhelming support for legalizing marijuana. Despite those findings, Wolf says the General Assembly has done nothing.
"There has been no movement to advance legislation. So, I'm here today to ask again, and to focus on two particular benefits of legalization-potential economic growth and much-needed restorative justice," Wolf said.
State House Republicans are taking issue with how the new revenue would be spent. They say under the governor's plan the money would not go to fill the shortfall caused by the pandemic, but instead would go to new spending.