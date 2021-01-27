RUSH TWP., Pa. - An 18-year-old Schuylkill County woman died Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash that left several other people injured.
Amber Lynn Schwoyer, of Coaldale, died Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Lehigh County coroner's office. The cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
The wreck, which happened late Tuesday morning, involved a jeep, a van and a pickup truck in Rush Township on Claremont Avenue south. Four other people were hurt, including a 13-year old boy who was critically injured and rushed to the hospital.
Police say the van was in the northbound lane when the driver lost control and swerved into the southbound lane and hit the other two vehicles.