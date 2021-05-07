JIM THORPE, Pa. - A woman and two children were found safe after getting lost and spending the night in the woods in the Poconos.
The three were found around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the Glen Onoko Falls area near Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, according to a firefighter at the scene of the search.
They had gone for a hike Thursday afternoon, then got disoriented and couldn't find their way back to their vehicle in the Glen Onoko parking lot, according to a crew at the scene.
The three were reported missing and a search effort was launched Friday morning. Officials used dogs to track them from their car.
The woman told a photographer for 69 News that she had two fully-charged phones with her, but by the time she realized they were in trouble, one was dead and the other was low battery.
They were not injured.